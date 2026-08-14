San Mateo County coach, teacher arrested for alleged sex crimes against former student

A coach and teacher in San Mateo County has been arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a former student, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said it began investigating Paul Farnsworth, 61, earlier this month after the victim reported she had been sexually assaulted in 2008 when Farnsworth was her coach. According to a sheriff's office press release, the victim reported she began having a sexual relationship with Farnsworth about a year later when she was 16 years old.

Farnsworth's LinkedIn account indicated he is a teacher at El Granada Elementary School and cross country and track coach at Half Moon Bay High School.

Paul Farnsworth San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's detectives arrested Farnsworth on Thursday at his home in Half Moon Bay. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on charges of lewd of lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old, and sexual penetration by force, fear or duress.

The Cabrillo Unified School District said it was notified about the investigation on Wednesday, and immediately placed Farnsworth on leave.

"We recognize that news of this nature can be deeply concerning, particularly in our close-knit community where students, families, staff, and former students have long standing connections with our schools," said CUSD Superintendent Dr. Ramon Miramontes in a prepared statement. "CUSD is cooperating fully with law enforcement and will continue to do so as the investigation proceeds. As law enforcement provides additional information, we will continue to keep our community informed as appropriate."

Miramontes added that counseling and support would be provided to students to help process the information, and that students and families can contact the administration or counseling office for support.

"We also want to remind our staff and community of the importance of speaking up when there are concerns about a student's safety or well-being," Miramontes said. "The safety of our students is a shared responsibility, and concerns about student safety should always be taken seriously and reported through the appropriate channels."

The sheriff's office said investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward, and/or people with information relevant to the investigation. It asked anyone who believes they were victimized by Farnsworth to come forward.

People with information about the case were encouraged to contact Detective Pitts at 650-363-4060 or npitts@smcgov.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-547-2700.