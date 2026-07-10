Classical music series helps reconnect downtown San Francisco community

Coffee, croissants and classical music brought office workers, residents and visitors together at One Sansome as the free monthly Baroque & Brew series transformed a weekday morning into a community gathering in downtown San Francisco.

The event, held inside the Conservatory at One Sansome, featured live performances by Philharmonia Baroque and invited attendees to enjoy music in the landmark building's 8,100-square-foot atrium.

Guests were free to sit or stand while listening, with many nearby office workers stopping in during an early lunch break.

The monthly series is scheduled to return in August and September and aims to bring together downtown workers and neighbors through music and shared public space.

"It's a beautiful opportunity to have coffee, to be in community, and do what our city is known for—the art, the culture—and to share it with each other," attendee Roger Joyner said. "It's a beautiful summertime moment."

Joyner said events like Baroque & Brew reflect the character of the city.

"I think that's what San Francisco is meant to be…a city that offers culture and the beauty of art to the world. And we that live here get to enjoy it," he said.

Organizers said the performances are intended to make live classical music more accessible while contributing to ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown San Francisco.

"It's just a really nice way for us to get the music out of the concert hall to the people downtown, trying to reactivate Downtown San Francisco and show what a welcoming place we can be as a city," said Isaac Bunch, general manager of Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale.

For Joyner, the event also offered a chance to pause amid the pace of daily life.

"We get to take a break. We are hustle and bustle, doing what we do to make the city work, and then we get refreshed by it," he said. "I think it's great — it brings it right into the middle of our hub."

The gathering highlighted how music, conversation and public spaces can bring people together as downtown San Francisco continues its recovery.