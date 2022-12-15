Watch CBS News
Politics

City council selects Santa Rosa's first black mayor

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:46

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – The Santa Rosa City Council selected Natalie Rogers as mayor at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Rogers, who will serve a two-year term in the post, becomes the first Black mayor in the city's history, according to a news release from city officials.

"I'm grateful to my colleagues for appointing me to this position, for my constituents for electing me, and for all Santa Rosans for building a great community in the North Bay," Rogers said in the announcement. "I'm ready to roll up my sleeves, work with my partners in Council, and continue to find real solutions to the issues facing the city and region, such as prevalent homelessness, economic vibrancy and equity, sustainability, and housing for all."

 The council also selected Dianna MacDonald to be vice mayor.  She will serve a one-year term.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 10:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.