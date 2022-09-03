Photos released of possible suspect vehicles connected to Jasper Wu freeway shooting

OAKLAND -- Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Friday released photos of possible suspect vehicles connected with the fatal Oakland freeway shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu last year.

On November 6, 2021, at around 2 p.m., a rolling gun battle between two cars on a busy stretch of the I-880 freeway in Oakland left the innocent 23-month-old toddler dead after he was struck by a stray bullet as he rode in a third, uninvolved passing vehicle, according to CHP.

The victim's aunt said the mother was driving in a white Lexus sedan in the southbound direction of I-880 from San Francisco back home to Fremont that afternoon. Other relatives were also in the car, including three kids sitting in the back.

The aunt said as they reached downtown Oakland, a single stray bullet hit the baby.

Possible suspect vehicles in the I-880 freeway shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021. CHP

CHP said both involved vehicles immediately fled the scene. Detectives assigned to the CHP's Golden Gate Division assumed lead on the investigation and identified two vehicles they believe to be involved in this homicide investigation.

As seen in the released photograph, one vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010 grey Infiniti sedan. The other vehicle appears to be a grey Nissan sedan.

The shooting remains an active investigation. Any assistance from the public in gathering the details surrounding the shooting and information regarding the suspect vehicles would be appreciated, CHP said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.