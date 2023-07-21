Police activity closes eastbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge during afternoon commute

SAN RAFAEL – The eastbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge was closed Friday due to police activity and drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.

Around 2 p.m., the Marin County office of the California Highway Patrol announced that all lanes of the lower deck were blocked midspan due to a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Police said negotiators are on scene attempting to resolve the situation.

TRAFFIC ALERT I-580 E/B RICHMOND SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE MIDSPAN

All lanes are blocked due to a subject experiencing a mental health crisis. Negotiators are on scene attempting to resolve the situation. Please avoid the area and use a different route. Unk ETO. Check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/ey8kj3ilCD — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) July 21, 2023

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

As of 4:15 p.m., Caltrans has closed eastbound 580 at Sir Francis Drake Blvd and the onramps at Main Street and San Quentin. It was not known when the eastbound direction would reopen.

All westbound lanes on the Richmond-San Rafael remain open.

This is a breaking news update, more details to come.