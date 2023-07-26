Westbound Hwy 24 closed in Lafayette for CHP investigation; witness reports shooting between cars

LAFAYETTE -- CHP officers in Lafayette shut down a stretch of westbound Highway 24 for a possible road rage shooting investigation late Wednesday morning.

Chopper footage showed westbound Highway 24 closed from Pleasant Hill Road to Central Lafayette with officers slowly the highway for evidence, driving slowly with their driver's side doors open as they scan the roadway.

Possible shooting investigation on Hwy 24 in Lafayette. CBS SF

Traffic was being held behind the lead CHP patrol cars conducting the investigation.

CBS News Bay Area crews spoke to a witness who said there were two cars firing shots at each other. The witness said their car was rammed by one of the alleged shooters.

So far authorities have not confirmed the circumstances of the investigation. So far there is no word on how long that part of Highway 24 would be shut down. Avoid the area if you can.