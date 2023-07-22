Chinese Theater offers first 6 a.m. screening in its history

Moviegoers lined up to get complimentary coffee early Saturday morning at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX Hollywood as the theater offered its first 6 a.m. screening in its 95-year history.

Saturday and Sunday, "Oppenheimer" screens at the early bird time and there's an opportunity to make it a double feature, with "Barbie" screening right after.

Should fans indulge in this "Barbenhiemer" cinematic event of the summer? An IMAX representative said these movies were made before the strike and movie theaters, and fans, deserve it post-pandemic.

These 6 a.m. Chinese Theater moviegoers were dressed for "Oppenheimer" with a change of clothes in the car for "Baribe" -- making it a complete double feature day. KCAL News

"It is an unusual time for the industry. But people also have to remember that these movie theaters were on hiatus more or less for a couple of years during the pandemic and they've just gotten back on their feet," said Jerry Digney, IMAX spokesperson.

"So they deserve to have some hits and this is what they're getting this year. These movies were made of course quite a while ago, long before any strike was talked about. So it's a win-win for the industry and for the theater-goers and the owners."

Most members of WGA and SAG-AFTRA on the picket lines say yes to watching movies in theaters unless the unions call for a boycott of the movies, which they have not done.

Waiting for his coffee Saturday morning at the Chinese, the early time didn't deter moviegoer Josh. "Well it's going to be the event of the year, and I always wanted to watch it in 70-millimeter IMAX, and this is the way it's supposed to be so, you know, got to come in early,"