Chileno Fire burns more than 100 acres in Marin County

Fire crews are responding to a fire in Marin County that has burned more than 100 acres on Sunday afternoon.

The Marin County Fire Department said the fire began at about 4:40 pm. near Chileno Valley Road, about four miles south of Tomales Road in the Chileno Valley area.

Cal Fire's incident page has the fire mapped at 125 acres.

ZoneHaven has zone MRN-E118 under an advisory. No mandatory evacuations have been issued at this time.

What caused the fire is unknown.

The Petaluma Fire Department said the fire does not pose a threat to the city, but residents may see smoke.

Marin County Fire, the California Highway Patrol, Petaluma Fire, Gold Ridge Fire and Cal Fire are at the scene.