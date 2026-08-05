San Francisco sting operation targeting online child predators results in multiple arrests

An undercover sting operation by the San Francisco Sheriff's Office targeting online child predators resulted in the arrests of seven Bay Area suspects, authorities said.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the arrests and charges against five of the suspects at a press conference on Wednesday. The three-day operation began on July 29 and involved multiple law enforcement agencies "focused on identifying individuals who use the internet to exploit or prey upon children," Miyamoto said.

The sting also relied on the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force program, which set up an undercover chat operation to communicate with suspects.

"Investigators utilized multiple social media platforms and online chat services while working in undercover capacities during this operation," Miyamoto said. "Our deputies and officers posed as underage children or as adults with young children in order to identify individuals seeking to exploit minors online."

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto speaks at a press conference with District Attorney Brooke Jenkins (L) and detectives on August 5, 2026. KPIX

The suspects arrested ranged in age from 18 to 50 years old, Miyamoto said. Jenkins said five of the suspects have been charged with multiple felony counts. Those charged were identified as San Francisco residents Jorge Nieto, 27, and Reuben Teague, 50; San Mateo resident Michael Pauter, 43; Redwood City resident Jhonny Rodriguez Diaz, 37; and Daly City resident Romauld Santiago, 32.

According to the DA's Office, Nieto, Pauter, Rodriguez Diaz, Santiago, and Teague each messaged undercover officers, using graphic, sexual language indicating their intent to engage in sexual conduct with the children, and each requested to meet in person. Officers gave them a San Francisco address, and when they arrived, they confirmed they were there to see the children and were arrested by deputies, the DA's Office said.

Nieto and Pauter were arraigned on Friday on two felony charges of meeting a minor for lewd purposes and two misdemeanor charges of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Santiago and Teague were arraigned on Monday on the same charges, with Teague also charged with resisting arrest, while Rodriguez Diaz was arraigned on Monday on a single misdemeanor count of meeting a minor for lewd purposes. All three pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Nieto, Pauter, Santiago and Teague were being held in custody pending trial.

"Thankfully, the court has found that these individuals, like we know, are too dangerous to be among us in the community," Jenkins said. "We certainly moved to detain them, as we know, they pose a substantial public safety risk to our children."

Miyamoto said the investigation was ongoing and it's possible there are other victims who still need to come forward.

"We anticipate that this isn't [the suspects'] first time conducting this behavior," Miyamoto said.