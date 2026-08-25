Regulators find Richmond's Chevron refinery emissions have elevated risks for cancer, other health effects

The air pollution from the Chevron refinery in Richmond carries levels of estimated cancer and short-term health risks above allowable levels, according to a new report from Bay Area air regulators.

The Bay Area Air District on Tuesday released a preliminary health risk assessment of the refinery's emissions to determine if the facility's health risks to workers and nearby residents are at or below risk action levels. The assessment found the cancer risk for residents was 37 in a million, meaning 37 additional chances in a million of developing cancer over a lifetime of exposure. Air district rules require facilities to implement a plan to reduce health risk if it equals or exceeds 10 in a million.

The assessment also found short-term non-cancer health risk above the allowable threshold from being exposed to toxic air contaminants for an hour, while long-term risk of non-cancer health effects fell below the threshold.

According to the report, most of the cancer risk - 74% - comes from a single pollutant, benzo[a]pyrene, that escapes through leaks in pipe fittings and storage tanks. Most of the short-term health risks come from benzene evaporating from the refinery's wastewater treatment system, the report said.

"These findings give the Richmond community clear, science-based information about the health risks from refinery air pollution emissions," said Dr. Philip Fine, executive officer of the Air District in a prepared statement.

In 2017, the air district adopted Rule 11-18 to identify facilities subject to a health risk assessment, determine their impact on nearby communities, and establish health risk action levels. The rule established the most stringent risk thresholds in the U.S., the district said.

"This is exactly why Rule 11-18 exists: to identify health risks and require facilities to reduce them," said Fine. "Community input is essential before we finalize this assessment because the people who live closest to the refinery have the most at stake."

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, Chevron said the district's analysis acknowledges that assumptions driving most of its cancer-risk estimate may overstate current emissions, that it includes equipment no longer in use, and do not reflect actual refinery conditions.

"When regulation is based on outdated information or assumptions disconnected from actual operations, it can make it increasingly difficult to operate critical energy infrastructure in California, add pressure to the state's fuel supply and ultimately increase costs for consumers," said a Chevron spokesperson.

Chevron also noted that air districts in Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley have cancer risk action levels at 25 in a million and 100 in a million, respectively, versus the 10 in a million set by Bay Area regulators, as well as higher thresholds for non-cancer risks.