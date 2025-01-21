Chef Charles Phan, who won awards at San Francisco's Slanted Door, dies at age 62

Charles Phan, the acclaimed San Francisco chef and restaurant owner who won two James Beard awards with the innovative food at his Vietnamese restaurant the Slanted Door, has died at age 62, according to his family.

The news of Phan's sudden death was announced in a statement on the Slanted Door Instagram account that was attributed to the Phan family and the Slanted Door Group.

San Francisco chef and restaurateur Charles Phan. The Slanted Door/Instagram

"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the unexpected passing of our beloved leader, visionary, and friend, Chef Charles Phan, due to cardiac arrest," the post read. Phan reportedly died on Monday.

The post thanked the community for their "support and kindness" and requested that the family's privacy be respected as they grieve for the sudden loss.

"For now, let's honor Charles' extraordinary life and legacy by keeping his spirit alive in the way we savor and share meals with one another—always family style," the post said.

Born in South Vietnam in 1962, Phan and his family fled the country after the U.S. withdrawal from the Vietnam War and fall of Saigon when he was 13 years old. They briefly relocated to Guam before settling in San Francisco with Charles, the eldest of six children, taking on many responsibilities including cooking for the family. According to the Instagram post, Phan learned Vietnamese dishes from his mother and aunt while absorbing Western cooking from television shows.

Phan attended Mission High School before studying architecture at the University of California in Berkeley, but eventually dropped out of school due to tuition hikes. He worked several jobs before deciding to pursue cooking with his own restaurant in San Francisco's Mission District.

Opening on Valencia Street in 1995, the Slanted Door quickly earned rave reviews and a loyal following for its elevated presentation of Vietnamese cuisine. The demand for reservations at the restaurant would eventually outgrow the space, leading Phan to move to a larger South of Market location in 2002 before moving again to its space in the Ferry Building.

In 2004, Phan won the coveted James Beard Award for Best Chef in California. Ten years later, the Slanted Door won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant. The restaurateur would open a number of other establishments over the years, including the Pier 3 whiskey bar Hard Water, the Wo Hing General Store and South, the restaurant attached to the SFJAZZ Center.

While the Ferry Building restaurant closure during the pandemic in 2020 was supposed to be temporary, issues with construction at the building led Phan to announce that it would not be reopening last year.

However, San Francisco followers of the restaurant were overjoyed when Phan announced that the Slanted Door would be returning to Valencia Street in the spring of 2025. The Slanted Door also has locations in Napa and San Ramon. Phan additionally operated a Vietnamese sandwich shop on 18th Street in the Mission, Chuck's Takeaway. Phan also authored two cookbooks: "Vietnamese Home Cooking" and "The Slanted Door: Modern Vietnamese Cuisine."