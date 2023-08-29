Update: Bomb threat with "racial undertones" at Chabot Elementary School in Oakland leads to evacuation

OAKLAND -- An emailed bomb threat at Chabot Elementary School in Oakland resulted in the evacuation of the school Tuesday, according to authorities.

The bomb threat was received at about 7:30 a.m. before the school day started, Oakland Police said. Only a few dozen students and staffers were present when police evacuated the school, located at 6686 Chabot Road in the city's Rockridge neighborhood.

Police were working with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the office's K-9 and bomb teams units to sweep the school and clear the campus.

Police vehicles outside of Chabot Elementary School in Oakland, August 29, 2023. KPIX

The email sent to the school principal had "racial undertones," but an Oakland Police spokesperson would not elaborate further on the content of the email. Police were also working with the FBI to determine the source of the email.

Capt. Lisa Ausmus told reporters there were other bomb threats issued at individual residences but did not provide details, only saying the threats were not at students' or parents' homes.

The school has been the recent target of negative social media posts following a reported gathering at the school Saturday for Black, Brown and AAPI families, with critics of the gathering characterizing the event as a "no whites allowed" playdate.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the notorious far-right and anti-LGBTQ Libs of TikTok account on Monday called the school "racist against white people."

The school's website was down Tuesday morning and was still unavailable as of 1:30 p.m. Aerial footage showed a heavy police presence outside and on the campus.

"I am outraged that our children, educators and neighbors have been targeted by malicious threats," said Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao in a post on X.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.