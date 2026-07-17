Central Coast pastor accused of child sexual assault; deputies seek additional victims

Authorities on California's Central Coast said they are searching for additional victims after a pastor was arrested for alleged child sexual abuse.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, deputies were made aware of the abuse allegations on July 5. Deputies said investigators conducted interviews with witnesses and they were able to "quickly" identify additional victims.

After serving multiple search warrants, deputies arrested 51-year-old Emmanuel Marchica of Hollister on July 10. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple counts, including lewd or lascivious acts with a child, sexual penetration of a child and annoying or molesting a child.

Deputies said Marchica had been serving as a pastor, offering religious services at a gathering center in the Hidden Valley Community, located off Cienega Road in San Benito County.

In addition, Marchica had previously owned bakeries in Prunedale and Monterey, according to deputies. Marchica was also a jiu jitsu instructor and owned gyms in Sand City, Seaside and Prunedale, where he offered physical therapy and massage therapy.

Investigators said they have identified alleged abuse victims whose disclosures date back to 2012.

"Based on the evidence developed thus far, detectives believe there are additional victims and witnesses within the community," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Marchica or anyone with information about the case is being urged to come forward, noting that sexual abuse victims often delay reporting for many years.

"Regardless of when the abuse may have occurred, investigators encourage victims to know that they will be treated with dignity, compassion, and respect throughout the investigative process," the sheriff's office added.

Marchica is being held on $17.5 million bail. According to court records, his next court appearance is scheduled for July 23.

Information can be sent to Detective Janelli Arroyo at 831-755-7261 or Detective Sgt. Nicholas Kennedy at 831-755-3773.