1 in custody, 1 sought after South San Francisco catalytic converter theft, pursuit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO - One suspect is in custody while another is being sought after a catalytic converter theft in South San Francisco led to a police pursuit early Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive around 2:25 a.m. on reports of the theft. Officers learned that two male suspects cut a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius and left the scene in a black Infiniti coupe.

Officers found a similar vehicle in the area, which fled at a high rate of speed.

Police said neighboring law enforcement agencies found the Infiniti coupe and pursued the car on northbound Highway 101 into San Francisco. The pursuit ended when the car ended up in a solo crash near the Vermont Street exit and the two occupants fled on foot.

Police said the passenger was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

As of Friday afternoon, police said the driver has not been found. A description was not immediately available.

A search of the vehicle yielded 14 catalytic converters, along with a portable saw and jack. The vehicle also displayed a stolen license plate, according to officers.

Police said they have already connected at least two of the stolen converters to vehicles in South San Francisco.

Friday's theft comes amid an apparent rise in catalytic converter thefts on the Peninsula in the last four weeks. Last month, Daly City police reported at least 11 thefts all targeting late model Toyota Prius hybrids within a 48 hour span.

In neighboring Pacifica, at least two incidents were reported, one of which led to a shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the theft is asked to call South San Francisco Police by calling 650-877-8900 or by emailing web-pd@ssf.net. Tips can also be given anonymously by emailing tips@ssf.net.