Castro Valley fire damages 2 homes, displaces residents and pets

A three-alarm fire damaged two homes and an accessory dwelling unit Sunday afternoon in Castro Valley, displacing multiple people and pets, officials said.

Alameda County Fire said firefighters responded around 3:51 p.m. to Queen Street after receiving reports of a residential fire. Officials said the flames spread to two homes and an accessory dwelling unit.

In one of the homes, six people, three dogs and a cat were displaced by the fire. Fire officials said they are still working to determine how many people were affected in the second home.

Busy day for ALCO Firefighters in Castro Valley. Hoarder House fire that went to 3 alarms. pic.twitter.com/hR1zWMZkID — Alameda County Firefighters (@alcofirefighter) June 29, 2026

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze, Alameda County Fire said.

The American Red Cross was called to help residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.