Mathews pitches Cardinals past Giants 2-1 as Burleson adds to MLB-best RBI total

Quinn Mathews took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Alec Burleson had an RBI single to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Rookie catcher Leo Bernal also singled home a run for the Cardinals. Mathews (2-3) retired his first 10 batters before walking Bryce Eldridge in the fourth and didn't give up a hit until Grant McCray doubled leading off the sixth.

The 25-year-old rookie left-hander struck out eight and allowed a run on four hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings — the longest of his seven major league starts.

Ryne Stanek stranded two in a scoreless eighth and Riley O'Brien retired Christian Koss on a groundout with runners at second and third for his 37th save in 45 opportunities.

Thomas Saggese singled with one out in the fifth off Giants starter Landen Roupp (9-14) and stole second. Iván Herrera walked to chase Roupp, and Burleson singled on the first pitch from Reiver Sanmartin for his 110th RBI and 61st hit with runners in scoring position — both totals top the majors.

Burleson advanced on a wild pitch, Jordan Walker walked to load the bases and Bernal singled for a 2-0 lead. Bernal had three of the Cardinals' eight hits, and Burleson and Saggese both finished with two.

Jonah Cox singled to drive in McCray in the sixth, but Bernal threw out Cox trying to steal as Mathews struck out Eldridge to keep it 2-1.

Justin Bruihl replaced Mathews with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh and retired McCray on a groundout to preserve the one-run lead.

Giants RHP Blade Tidwell (0-2, 4.82 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.45).

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