Woman charged for allegedly setting car on fire in Oakland, attacking first responders

A woman faces multiple felony charges for allegedly setting a car on fire in Oakland and then attacking police officers and other first responders, the district attorney announced on Thursday.

The incident happened on Monday on the International Boulevard just east of Hegenberger Avenue in East Oakland. District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said the criminal complaint alleges that Krystal M. Love set a vehicle and a tree on fire and then attacked officers and medical personnel who responded to the scene.

One officer was injured in the attack, authorities said.

Love was charged with assault and battery on a peace officer causing injury and use of a deadly weapon. The complaint also alleges enhancements from two prior convictions for felony assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Love was arraigned Wednesday morning on the charges in Oakland. A plea hearing was scheduled on Friday.