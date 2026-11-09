San Diego school board president Richard Barrera is elected California school superintendent, AP projects

Democrat Richard Barrera has been elected as California's next Superintendent of Public Instruction, AP projects, in a battle between two school board presidents.

Barrera, who is president of the San Diego Unified School Board, defeated Republican Sonja Shaw in the race to succeed incumbent Tony Thurmond, who is ineligible to run due to term limits.

Shaw, the president of the Chino Valley Unified School Board in San Bernardino County, conceded the race Wednesday night.

"Last night voters made their choice. I would be lying if I said my heart wasn't heavy," Shaw posted on social media. "As a mother and a protector of children, I feel deeply saddened for the kids. They are the ones who deserve so much better."

During Shaw's time on the school board, the district was sued by Attorney General Rob Bonta after adopting a policy that required schools to notify parents if their children changed their gender identification or pronouns. Shaw was also vocal about her views on transgender students' participation in sports.

As president of the San Diego Unified School Board, Barrera oversaw California's second largest public school district, which serves more than 121,000 students.

In a statement in the state's official voter guide, Barrera touted San Diego's gains in reading and math levels and claimed the district topped other urban districts in graduation rates and readiness for college and career.

"I am proud of what our students have achieved in San Diego and look forward to improving student success across California," Barrera said.

Barrera was endorsed by Thurmond along with the California Teachers Association, California Federation of Teachers and the California School Employees Association.

Shaw was endorsed by Republican gubernatorial nominee Steve Hilton and the state Republican Party, along with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

The voter guide describes the state Superintendent of Public Instruction as California's "independently elected nonpartisan voice for the public interest in the governance of the state's educational systems." The superintendent also serves as a voting member of governing boards of the state's transitional kindergarten through higher education systems.