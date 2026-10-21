California state workers stage one-day strike over healthcare, pay, remote work

Tens of thousands of California state workers are walking off the job Wednesday in a one-day strike, as they are seeking a new contract.

The workers, who are represented by Service Employees International Union Local 1000, are protesting what they are describing as unfair labor practices and bad-faith bargaining by Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration. About 100,000 workers across several state agencies are part of the union, including cooks, custodians, nurses and office staff.

Earlier this month, more than 96% of workers voted to authorize the strike. The walkout is the first strike in the history of the union.

Walkouts are being held across the state, including Oakland, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Sacramento, where workers will rally outside the California Department of Human Resources (CalHR), before marching towards lawmakers' offices near the State Capitol.

"We are going on strike because we know the Newsom administration can and must do better. They must return to the table and bargain in good faith toward a contract that allows state workers to afford groceries, child care, rent and other necessities," SEIU Local 1000 president Anica Walls said in a statement. "Striking is not an action we take lightly. It's an action we are taking because state workers have no other choice."

In a new contract, SEIU is calling for a 20% raise over three years, saying that the Newsom administration had previously deferred raises for state workers. Workers are also seeking increased state contributions toward healthcare costs, along with what they describe as "transparent telework policies based on operational needs."

An executive order by Newsom requiring state workers to be in the office four days a week as of July 1 has faced resistance from employees. Last month, Newsom vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have allowed each state agency to make its own telework policy.

CalHR, which represents the state in labor negotiations, said in a statement, "The state will continue to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement. If necessary, the state will explore all available options and implement those that reasonably protect critical public services."

About 5,000 union workers deemed "essential" by the Public Employment Relations Board will not be striking. The essential workers include employees at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Correctional Health Care Services, Department of Veterans Affairs and Caltrans.