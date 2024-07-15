Major power outage reported at California State Prison, Solano

VACAVILLE – Authorities say efforts are underway to restore power to California State Prison, Solano after an outage on Monday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed that there is an ongoing power outage at the facility.

PG&E crews are currently at the facility, working to restore power.

California State Prison, Solano is working to repair a power outage. The health and safety of all individuals living and working within our institution are our top priority. We are working to promptly address the needs of our population. PG&E crews are on-site working on repairs. pic.twitter.com/kw9drc3qS1 — CA Corrections (@CACorrections) July 15, 2024

"The health and safety of all individuals living and working within our institution are our top priority. We are working to promptly address the needs of our population," CDCR said in a statement.

Exactly what caused the outage is unknown, but CDCR says the problem has been ongoing since Sunday.

Security has not been compromised by the outage, CDCR says, and an emergency generator is running for "most" of the institution.

It's unclear when power will be restored, as neither CDCR nor PG&E have given a timeframe yet.

California State Prison, Solano is a medium-security facility located south of Vacaville. It houses around 3,300 prisoners, according to CDCR.