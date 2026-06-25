California, Santa Clara County file motion to halt construction of ICE facility near Gilroy

California and Santa Clara County have filed motion for a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration over construction of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility near Gilroy.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Santa Clara County Counsel Tony LoPresti are asking a federal judge to temporarily halt construction and operation of an ICE facility on a rural property at 7240 Holdsclaw Road in an unincorporated portion of the south county.

Earlier this month, California and Santa Clara County filed a lawsuit against ICE, the General Services Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security over the planned development at the 24.5-acre Holdsclaw property. The injunction would stop the construction work at the site while a lawsuit over the development proceeds.

According to the motion, state and county officials say a review of GSA documents after the lawsuit was filed indicate that detainee holding rooms, processing areas, and other facilities used for detainee intake and custody are planned at the property. Originally the GSA had described the project as "office and operations space" without disclosing plans for an immigration enforcement and holding facility, according to the motion.

In January 2025, a private developer leased the parcel to the federal government for use by ICE, which is "quickly and surreptitiously" developing the detention facility, according to the lawsuit. The county and state claim that federal agencies failed to conduct the environmental reviews of the plans as required under the National Environmental Policy Act and did not consult with state and local governments as required by federal law.

"This attempt to construct an ICE facility without complying with the applicable laws is dangerous for the environment and for our people. California refuses to stand idly by," said Bonta in a prepared statement. "Today, we're asking the court to pause this development and ensure the interests of our communities are properly protected.

After the lawsuit was filed, an DHS spokesperson denied that the agency was planning to open a detention facility at the location in an email to CBS News Bay Area. DHS has not yet responded to a request for a statement about the motion for an injunction and the latest claims by the state and county.

Recent construction of ICE detention facilities, along with DHS denying visit by members of Congress to existing facilities, have prompted multiple lawsuits, including in Arizona, California, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.