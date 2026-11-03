Proposition 5 in California would change process for replacing recalled officials

California voters will decide Tuesday whether to change the state's recall election process when they vote on Proposition 5 in the 2026 midterms.

Prop. 5 seeks to eliminate the second question voters are asked when they vote in a recall: Who should fill the vacancy. Instead, the seat would remain vacant and be filled either by a governor appointment or during a later special election — Special elections are called by the governor, the State Legislature or both.

Prop. 5 would also allow a recalled official to run in the same special election that would choose their replacement.

In the case the governor is recalled, the lieutenant governor will fill the vacancy if the recall happens early into their term, and voters would then elect a new governor during a future statewide election. If the recall happens late into the term, the lieutenant governor will finish out the rest of the term.

In support of Prop. 5 are The League of Women Voters of California, California Common Cause, former state Sen. Josh Newman, who was recalled in 2018 and re-elected in 2020, and the California Democratic Party.

Supporters argue that, "Proposition 5 removes the incentive and ability to weaponize recalls as a shortcut for partisan advantage. Recalls could not be gamed to overturn the results of regular elections or install candidates who couldn't win under normal conditions."

The California Republican Party opposes Prop. 5.

In an argument against Prop. 5, state Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones and Republican Assemblymember Joe Patterson said, "Californians deserve the right to remove an elected official — and to choose who comes next. Proposition 5 takes away half of that right, and that's wrong."

"Supporters claim this measure improves democracy. It doesn't. Democracy means voters—not Sacramento politicians—get to choose their leaders, when to give them the boot and who to replace them with," they argue.