California's Prop. 45 would make changes to environmental review process in construction

California's environmental review process for construction projects could undergo major changes under a ballot measure being considered by voters in the November election.

The measure, Proposition 45, would make amendments to the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, the landmark 1970 state law requiring agencies to evaluate a project's potential impacts to the environment and to public health.

If approved, the measure would create new environmental review procedures for projects defined as "essential," according to the state's official voter guide. Essential projects could include housing, clean energy, health facilities such as clinics and medical offices, police and fire stations, and education facilities along with energy and transportation projects.

Prop. 45 would also tighten time limits for agencies to conduct CEQA review, public comment periods and how courts would review challenges to projects.

"Endless delays, red tape, and frivolous lawsuits make life more expensive and block the projects Californians need—driving up costs for housing, electricity, and water; wasting taxpayer dollars; worsening wildfire risk; increasing traffic; overcrowding schools; and delaying hospital and infrastructure upgrades," supporters said in the voter guide.

Supporters of Prop. 45 include the California Chamber of Commerce along with chambers of commerce in dozens of cities, the California Water Association, the state Republican Party and Democratic Assemblymember Buffy Wicks of Oakland.

Meanwhile, opponents of Prop. 45 argued the measure would weaken the state's environmental protections and would limit public input on projects.

"Proposition 45 limits both the environmental review of major new development projects and the public's right to be heard. Prop. 45 lets projects move forward with far less scrutiny of their harms to air, water and public health," opponents said in the voter guide.

Opponents include the state Democratic Party, environmental groups including the Sierra Club and labor groups including the California Federation of Labor Unions and the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California.

Prop. 45 has caused a split among advocates seeking additional homebuilding to alleviate the state's affordability crisis. While major for-profit and non-profit housing developers are backing Prop. 45, pro-housing groups such as California YIMBY and YIMBY Action are neutral.

The measure is being opposed by housing advocates at East Bay for Everyone and the Greenbelt Alliance, amid concerns about sprawl.