"Pineapple Express" atmospheric river could bring heavy rain to Northern California next week

Officials with the Bay Area office of the National Weather on Wednesday said there is a "potentially potent Pineapple Express" atmospheric river could deliver heavy rain, high winds and flooding to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The video forecast that was posted on YouTube by NWS Bay Area meteorologists Wednesday said that utilizing tools from the Climate Prediction Center, the 6-10 forecast was showing the increasing probability of an atmospheric river event bringing above average precipitation to Northern California starting Jan. 30.

Officials said heavy rain chances will spread southward along the California coast Jan. 31, with heavy snow possible in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, despite the fact that temperatures were also likely to be above normal due to the tropical nature of the system.

Current models were showing at least a 70% chance of above normal precipitation along the West Coast of California into western Nevada between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3.

"We have a high probability for heavy precipitation during the window of the 31st through Feb. 6," said meteorologist Brian Garcia. "And also the 31st through Feb. 6, we have a moderate probability of high winds across our area."

Atmospheric River Likely to Impact the West with Heavy Precipitation, High Winds, and Possible Flooding - updated January 23, 2024 - https://t.co/UMw8lZcKJV pic.twitter.com/oZM9ivpVwc — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) January 23, 2024

Models also indicated there was a "high risk (greater than 60% chance) of hazardous, heavy precipitation" between Feb. 1-4 across California, Arizona, and western New Mexico. There is "a larger area of moderate risk (40-60% chance) that includes most of Nevada, central and southern Utah, and portions of New Mexico" from Feb. 1-5.

Officials said "the heavy precipitation could lead to localized flooding and landslides, particularly in regions that have recently received heavy rains."

The Bay Area just had a weekend of gradually increasing rain that ended with the strongest of three systems bringing significant rain and a North Bay flood watch Sunday night into Monday morning. Flooding impacted parts of Guerneville and Santa Cruz early Monday, with some people being forced from their homes.