Heavy rain from overnight storm causes flooding in Guerneville, Santa Cruz

The most potent storm to pass through the greater Bay Area during a wet weekend dumped rain across the region overnight, with flooding reported in Guerneville and Santa Cruz.

Residents of Guerneville in Sonoma County were told to prepare to evacuate amid localized flooding in the town early Monday morning.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in an advisory shortly before 2 a.m. that flood waters have risen in small creeks and streams in the northern areas of Guerneville due to weather conditions.

While the flood warning is for areas close to the Russian River, the river itself is not expected to breach its banks. The river level is high after the overnight rains. Usually it is around ten feet, but Monday morning it had risen to 24 feet.

The American Red Cross has set up a response team in the parking lot at the Safeway supermarket in Guerneville, the Sheriff's office said.

There was localized flooding reported in parts of Guerneville. CBS News Bay Area captured knee-high water in the area of a trailer park that had led some residents to pack up some of their belongings and leave their homes.

The Sonoma County Office of Education announced Monday morning that all schools in Guerneville would be closed Monday.

The school district decided to suspend operations due a creek flooding that is affecting nearby roads in Guerneville, education officials said in a statement.

Major flooding was reported in the Neary Lagoon neighborhood of Santa Cruz where cars parked outside of an apartment complex on Felix Street were standing in at least two to three feet of standing water. So far, there has been no official word on damage.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Santa Cruz.

There were also issues on Highway 9 due to a landslide that was first reported Saturday. The highway was closed in both directions between Redwood Gulch Road and Sanborn Road in Santa Clara County due to the slide. There is also an emergency road closure in Santa Cruz between Exit Road and Paradis Park due to a fallen tree.

The CHP said Empire Grade in Santa Cruz is also shut down because trees and slides are blocking the entire roadway at various locations.

A mudslide has also affected state Highway 152 east of Mt. Madonna. The road has one-way traffic control in place, according to the CHP.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

UC Santa Cruz police were also reporting some minor flooding on campus and advised caution.

🚨 Please be advised that recent heavy rain has caused minor flooding on UCSC campus. We urge everyone to exercise caution and allow for plenty of travel time when coming to or traveling around campus. Please drive carefully and stay alert to potential hazards. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4LImkw49Bs — UC Santa Cruz Police (@UCSCPolice) January 22, 2024

A fallen tree shut down a roadway in San Mateo's Baywood-Aragon neighborhood early Monday morning, police said.

The tree blocked traffic on West Fourth Avenue from Dartmouth Road to El Camino Real, the San Mateo Police Department said in an advisory around 5:10 a.m.

The affected roadway is expected to be closed until approximately 1 p.m. Monday or until the tree can be removed. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

San Mateo police reminded travelers to drive carefully in the rain and watch out for falling branches and debris that can cause damage to vehicles, windows, buildings, houses or anyone walking or driving in the area.

As of 3 a.m., observed rain totals for the previous 24 hours included 2.44" at Sonoma County Airport, 3.98" at Venado and 3.97" at Mount Tamalpais, according to the National Weather Service. There were numerous reports of urban nuisance floods, small streams rising, and small landslides, mainly concentrated on the North Bay but extending as far south as the mountains of Santa Cruz county.

While the rain will diminish over the course of Monday morning, there will still be residual flooding issues. A flood watch remains in effect for the North Bay through 10 p.m. Monday evening.

Good morning. It was certainly a wet and windy night out there! Rain will diminish through today but residual impacts (elevated streams, shallow landslides, downed trees) remain possible today. Please allow extra commute time and travel safely! #cawx pic.twitter.com/XMPb6iwuNC — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2024

A power problem interrupted BART's service at the Oakland Airport Connector, transit officials said early Monday morning.

Due to the interruption, bus service is being provided from Coliseum station to the Oakland International Airport, BART said.

There were no further details about the power problem immediately available.