Strongest storm of wet Bay Area weekend bringing heavy rains, gusting winds Sunday night

SAN FRANCISCO -- Scattered showers persisted throughout the day Sunday ahead of a third storm system that was expected to deliver the heaviest rain of a wet weekend into early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said Bay Area residents could expect moderate to heavy rain at times and gusty winds.

Rain began to move across the North Bay Sunday afternoon, spreading south through the evening with heavier rain and chance for thunderstorms increasing later Sunday and overnight.

The NWS said the greatest potential for water-related impacts is in the North Bay, where a flood watch is scheduled to go into effect at 8 p.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. Monday night. Overnight rain will lead to rapid rises in creeks and streams.

Here's a look at when we can expect rain later today. It will start in the North Bay this afternoon, spreading south through the evening. Widespread rain tapers off by morning Mon, but scattered showers and an isolated tstorm is still possible thru early afternoon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yVr57E9HGK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 21, 2024

Thunderstorms and minor flooding of roads and streams are possible, along with the chance of shallow landslides due to saturated soil.

A wind advisory will be in effect along the coast. Residents should expect some downed branches and trees from wind gusts. The wind advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday for the San Francisco-Marin coastal range, the Sonoma coastal range, the coastal North Bay including the Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Minor flooding near the Bay will occur during high tide cycles, with a coastal flood advisory in effect. Lightning from possible thunderstorms is also possible.

Rain will taper off by late morning Monday. Dry weather expected for Tuesday with another shot of rain expected Wednesday with lesser accumulations.