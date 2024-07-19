PG&E customers in 7 California counties warned about possible power safety shutoff on Saturday

STOCKTON – About 16,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers, mainly in California's Central Valley, may lose power in a Public Safety Power Shutoff event on Saturday due to high winds and dry conditions, PG&E announced Friday afternoon.

Customers could lose power at about 11 a.m. due to the potential of high winds, combined with dry vegetation and low humidity.

The majority of the customers who could lose power will be San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County.

In San Joaquin County, more than 6,300 customers have been notified about the potential outage. According to PG&E's outage map, most of the customers that could be impacted are south of Tracy, near the Tracy Municipal Airport and along S. Corral Hollow Road, near where the Corral Fire burned earlier this year.

As for Stanislaus County, the nearly 5,000 customers who could lose power are in the southern portion of the county, near Newman. Almost 4,000 customers in nearby Merced County, in the Gustine area, could also lose power.

Late Friday night, Stanislaus County said officials have called off the potential for a shutoff due to an update in the forecast.

PG&E says 163 customers in Alameda County, 328 customers in Contra Costa County, 3,979 customers in San Benito County and three customers in Fresno County could also see their power go out Saturday.

Meteorologists at PG&E will continue to monitor conditions on Saturday.