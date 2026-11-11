California nurse and professor remains in ICE custody as colleagues, lawmakers call for her release

A Lodi nurse and University of San Francisco professor who was arrested by federal immigration agents at her home in September has spent nearly two months in detention, as colleagues and elected officials push for her release.

Dr. Ann Lawani, 39, has been transferred from California to Texas and then Louisiana, according to her colleague at USF, Dr. Eileen Fry-Bowers.

Fry-Bowers said she first learned of Lawani's detention through a message from her colleague.

"I turn my phone on and there were a bunch of messages including a call to text message from Ann saying that she had been detained by immigration enforcement and that she didn't know what was going on," Fry-Bowers said.

Lawani has spent years caring for patients and teaching future nurses. Fry-Bowers said colleagues decided to speak publicly about her detention because they believe advocacy could help bring her home.

"We decided to take it public because we believe in the power of public advocacy. I certainly believe in the power of nurses," Fry-Bowers said.

The case has drawn attention from state Sen. Jerry McNerney, who said he intends to push federal officials to intervene.

"We are going to do everything we can to pressure the federal level to put a stop to this," McNerney said.

Rep. Josh Harder has also called for Lawani's release, sending a letter to the Department of Homeland Security.

In the letter, Harder said an immigration judge granted Lawani protection from removal to Nigeria after finding she would likely face persecution there. The letter also says a federal judge blocked her removal.

Harder argued that, given Lawani's clean record, there was no apparent public safety justification for her continued detention.

"I think this case is the perfect example of ICE breaking their mandate and breaking the law," Harder said.

Lawani had been authorized to work in the United States. However, the Department of Homeland Security says that authorization does not change her immigration history.

In a statement to CBS News San Francisco, the DHS said Lawani overstayed her admission in 2007 and was issued a final order of removal in 2013. The department said she will remain in custody pending removal.

Those advocating for Lawani's release say they are not giving up.

Fry-Bowers described her colleague as highly educated and respected, saying she believes Lawani belongs in the community.

"I mean if there was anyone that we would want to have as a part of our community, Ann is that person," Fry-Bowers said.

She called Lawani's detention "an injustice."

The DHS has not provided a timeline for Lawani's removal. In its statement, the department said: "Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure."