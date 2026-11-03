Voters choose between Fiona Ma, Gloria Romero for California lieutenant governor

California voters will elect a new lieutenant governor Tuesday, choosing between Democratic state Treasurer Fiona Ma and former Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero, who is running as a Republican.

Ma finished first in the June primary with 19% of the vote, followed by Romero with 18%. The winner will succeed termed-out Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who is running to replace Ma as treasurer.

Both candidates have long records in state government. Ma, 60, is an accountant and former San Francisco supervisor, state assemblymember representing Marin and Sonoma counties, and member of the State Board of Equalization. Romero, 71, represented Los Angeles County in the Assembly and Senate and became the first woman to serve as Senate majority leader, from 2005 to 2008.

(L-R) Fiona Ma, Gloria Romero

Romero left the Democratic Party in 2024, citing disagreements over crime, gender identity, COVID-19 restrictions and school choice. At the time of the announcement, she endorsed President Trump for a second term in office and called Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary, a "personal hero."

In her candidate statement, Romero touts her role in implementing school-choice reforms and argues that years of Democratic Party-led spending and bureaucracy, and a lack of accountability are to blame for the state's high cost of living. She says she would focus on curbing waste, encouraging private investment and lowering costs for housing, transportation, food and energy.

Ma also emphasizes affordability in her candidate statement, highlighting a record of financing affordable housing and expanding down-payment assistance. She also proposes university partnerships to generate revenue and help address housing and tuition costs, while calling for a tuition freeze.

Both candidates oppose Proposition 40, which would impose a one-time 5% tax on the covered assets of billionaires. They have opposing views on Proposition 39, which would require government-issued identification to vote — Ma opposes the voter ID measure while Romero supports it.

Although lieutenant governors have limited direct executive authority, the office carries influential board assignments. The lieutenant governor serves on the governing boards of the University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges, as well as the State Lands Commission. In alternate years, the officeholder also serves on the Ocean Protection Council and as a nonvoting member of the California Coastal Commission, and chairs the California Commission for Economic Development.

The lieutenant governor also presides over the state Senate and casts tie-breaking votes. Under the state Constitution, the officeholder serves as acting governor when the governor is out of state and succeeds to the governorship if a vacancy occurs.