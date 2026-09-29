California firefighter charged in child porn case may have faked death, FBI says

A San Francisco Bay Area firefighter who presumably drowned after he was arrested and charged for possessing child sexual abuse material may have staged his own death, federal authorities said.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco office of the FBI provided an update on the case of Charles Johnathen Harris. A firefighter in the Alameda County Fire Department, Harris was indicted on charges of possession of child pornography by a federal grand jury on March 2, 2023.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of California at the time noted he surrendered to authorities and appeared in court on March 7. According to the indictment, Harris allegedly possessed the images on his iPhone.

Charles Johnathen Harris, an Alameda County firefighter who has been charged with possession of child pornography in 2023. FBI

Prosecutors said the case was prompted after federal authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation revealed that Harris had allegedly uploaded the material over the social media platform Kik, even while he was at fire stations.

Following the hearing, Harris was released on bond, on condition that his internet access would be restricted.

The FBI said Tuesday that Harris allegedly drowned in a boating accident in Suisun Bay on April 4, 2023. But officials now believe the circumstances surrounding the incident "warrant further scrutiny, including the possibility that his death was staged."

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Harris after he was charged for failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing.

Harris, who would now be 46 years old, is described by authorities as standing 5'10" tall and weighing about 220 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He has what is described as "light" burn scars on his hands.

The FBI said he also goes by the aliases "Chuck Harris" and "Charlie Harris."

If convicted in the case, Harris faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and restitution.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or to submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.