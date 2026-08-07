Newsom announces rollout of California's $3,500 EV rebate for first-time buyers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the rollout of the state's new electric vehicle instant rebate program for first-time buyers or lessees, touting it as part of an investment in the state's clean-vehicle future.

The MyFirstEV program offers $3,500 off any new zero-emission vehicle priced up to $50,000, and $1,750 off a used EV priced up to $25,000 through the manufacturer's certified pre-owned vehicle program. California's $135.5 million investment in the program is matched by participating automakers at the point of sale.

Newsom announced the rollout at a press conference Friday at the Bridge Yard event venue in Oakland next to the Bay Bridge toll plaza. The program began Friday with Hyundai/Genesis, Lucid, and Tesla participating in the initial rollout. Other EV manufacturers participating later this month will include Ford, Rivian, Chevrolet and Kia. Next month, Toyota/Lexus, Honda and Subaru will join the program, while Mitsubishi will begin in November. Nissan and Volvo's participation dates are still being determined.

Buyers would have to sign a document attesting that the electric vehicle is the first one they have bought or leased.

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during an event about new savings for California car buyers and major milestone in state's clean energy future at the Bridge Yard event venue in Oakland, California on August 7, 2026. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The MyFirstEV program, which Newsom signed into law last month as part of Senate Bill 168, is part of California's $600 million push toward more clean-vehicle usage included in the 2026-2027 budget. The money is also earmarked for clean transportation projects, clean bus and truck voucher incentives, replacement of heavy-duty polluting engines, and help for clean vehicle purchase for Californians with lower incomes.

A General Motors Co. Equinox electric vehicle (EV) at a dealership in Colma, California, on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Newsom had promised to renew a rebate program for electric vehicles in the state if the Trump administration eliminated the federal tax credit, which was accomplished after Congress passed the administration's "Big, Beautiful Bill" last year.

"While Donald Trump is hellbent on burning more expensive fossil fuels and raising costs for Americans, California is proving there's a better way," Newsom said in a prepared statement. "California is showing the world what real economic security looks like. It's one that can't be held hostage by foreign conflicts and Big Oil. The Golden State is leading the charge on building a reliable, affordable clean future."

CBS News Bay Area has reached to the White House for a response.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will administer the MyFirstEV program, with participation on a first-come, first-served basis until the funding runs out.