California Congressional District 4 voters to choose between incumbent Mike Thompson, challenger Eric Jones

Voters are deciding between two Democrats running to represent the state's 4th Congressional District — longtime Rep. Mike Thompson and political newcomer Eric Jones, who is a nonprofit executive and venture capitalist.

Voters advanced Jones and Thompson in the June primary. Thompson received 41% of the vote, 84,753, and Jones advanced with 22%, beating out Republican Ray Riehle.

Thompson was first elected to Congress in 1998 and has represented the 4th Congressional District since 2023. His campaign website says affordability is one of his focuses and that he has introduced legislation such as the Revitalize Rural America Act, which aims to help rural communities with "health care access and workforce retention, infrastructure capacity, agriculture, public-service recruitment, law enforcement, affordable housing, and disaster resilience."

Jones is a businessman who was involved with financial tech companies Chime and Nubank, according to his campaign website. He now does nonprofit work and has said he is running to "redeem the American Dream for my kids, and for everybody else's."

According to his campaign website, his nonprofit work involves expanding reading programs, supporting women veterans, supplying families in need with car seats, and providing funding to keep the Journey Downtown theater in Vacaville from closing, which is housed in the historic 1926 Clark Theatre.