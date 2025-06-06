Cal Fire employee arrested on suspicion of child porn possession, distribution

Detectives have arrested a full-time Cal Fire employee after a child pornography investigation.

Manteca police say, back in May, they got a tip from the National Missing and Exploited Children organization.

The tip led detectives to allege that Joseph Trevor Forney had possessed, uploaded, and distributed child pornography involving victims under 10 years old.

Forney had been with Cal Fire since 2023 and had worked the Patterson, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz areas. After a warrant was issued, Manteca police say Forney was arrested at the Patterson Cal Fire station.

In a statement, Cal Fire officials said they were aware of the case and were following it closely to determine their next steps.

"CAL FIRE demands its employees uphold standards of professional conduct both on and off duty. We are aware of this criminal case and are monitoring it closely. CAL FIRE will determine next steps as these investigations progresses," Cal Fire wrote.

Police noted that, before working for Cal Fire, Forney had criminal history in Idaho but it was unrelated to child sex crimes. He had only cleared parole in 2024.

Forney has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing numerous charges related to possession of child sex abuse material.