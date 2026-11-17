Earlier this month, Jane Kim was named the winner of the race for California Insurance Commissioner. She campaigned on an idea to remove the state's extreme wildfire danger from insurance policies by creating a public system for handling that particular risk

When she declared victory, newly elected Insurance Commissioner Jane Kim spoke about insurance companies leaving the state because of the threat of wildfire.

"That is what is already happening," Kim said. "The premiums are too high. They're cancelling our coverage."

So, she has posted a policy brief laying out her vision for a new path forward that would remove wildfire from all normal homeowners' policies. It said, "We propose a non-profit, public program that covers wildfire risk for every existing home in California. Participation will be mandatory so the pool avoids taking on highest risk only and is large enough to achieve stability."

In the brief, Commissioner-elect Kim said only existing homes would be covered under her proposal. She said the public should not be paying for people who choose to build in fire-prone areas, and the state should be more restrictive in allowing it.

It makes sense, but nearly every industry expert CBS News Bay Area spoke with seemed skeptical about the challenges of such a system.

"In concept, it's great," said Consumer Watchdog President Jamie Court. "But the problem is the accounting and the calculations that need to get us up to a reasonable reserve without us wasting a lot of money on re-insurance."

Right now, Californians pay about $3 billion to $5 billion in premiums for wildfire protection. But a megafire can cause from $20 billion to $50 billion in losses. It could take decades for the State to build up enough reserves to handle something like that. Kim suggests using the premiums to pay for reinsurance, basically insurance for insurance companies, but that is incredibly expensive and would prevent the fund from ever building up a reserve.

"The insurance companies have built up our premiums into reserves over the years to literally hundreds of billions of dollars," said Court.

But the public fund would be starting from scratch.

"And so, if there's one big wildfire, like Eaton, and it's $20 billion, it could easily wipe out the fund. So, the trick is, how do you capitalize it?"

And then there is the political issue of asking everyone to pay for it.

"You know when you talk about paying for this, having everyone have to get a wildfire policy including people who live far removed from wildfire risks, that seems like a tough sell," said Rob Bhatt with LendingTree, an online mortgage and insurance marketplace.

Andrew Engler is CEO of Rock Rose Risk, a San Francisco-based insurance brokerage. He said right now, the state's power utilities are functioning like public insurance companies, paying huge wildfire settlements and then passing the costs onto all the state's ratepayers

"What is that, essentially? That's insurance," he said. "Taking a giant loss, sending it to a single individual, and then distributing it among a pool."

Engler said making wildfire a public concern would at least give the state an incentive to force homeowners to lessen the fire risk by hardening the area around their homes.

"If this is the path forward," he said, "if you centralize it in a single place that goes, 'we're going to have to pay that 100-billion-dollar bill and it's too expensive. We want to make sure it happens less and is less expensive.' So, mitigate the risk. Actually, change the risk profile."

Finally, Joel Laucher is with a consumer advocacy non-profit called United Policyholders. He sees all the same challenges with starting such a system, but he said we should all be rooting for the new insurance commissioner to look for ways to make the market better.

"It may be that it's challenging, or it may be impossible to make this particular concept work," he said. "But maybe there is somewhere in between that can get started and somehow make some difference to this. Because the way things are going, insurance is just becoming more and more unaffordable."

With weather patterns becoming more and more conducive to wildfire, the experts agreed that hardening homes is the only real way to cut the risk. And Engler said companies are already responding by coming back into the market, albeit, at a much higher price. But whether insurance comes from the state or private companies, eventually the cost will be borne by the consumer.