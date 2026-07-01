May 17 officially declared "Bruce Lee Day" in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law designating May 17 as Bruce Lee Day, honoring the legacy of the San Francisco-born actor and martial arts icon.

According to Asm. Matt Haney, who authored the proposal, the annual day of recognition honors Lee's impact on film, culture, and Chinese American history, and makes him the first Chinese American commemorated with a day in California.

"To be the first Chinese American recognized this way is a testament to my father's enduring legacy and the countless lives he continues to touch," said Shannon Lee, founder and CEO of the Bruce Lee Foundation and Lee's daughter.

Lee was born in San Francisco in 1940, while his parents were travelling for an international opera tour, but returned to Hong Kong soon after. May 17 was chosen to mark the day Lee left Hong Kong and returned to San Francisco at age 18, a pivotal moment that helped launch his acting and martial arts teaching career.

Actor and martial artist Bruce Lee poses for a Warner Bros. publicity still for the film "Enter the Dragon" in 1973 in Hong Kong. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

An international star who transformed martial arts cinema and introduced global audiences to Asian-led storytelling, Lee's philosophy of adaptability, discipline and self-expression has made him a cultural icon who continues to influence athletes, artists and educators around the world. His films challenged Asian stereotypes that were prevalent in American media at the time, and launched a "kung fu craze" in the 1970's.

"Bruce Lee represents the very best of California: innovation, diversity, determination, and the courage to challenge convention. Born in San Francisco, he transformed martial arts, redefined Hollywood, and inspired millions around the world to pursue their potential," Haney said in a statement. "At a time when Asian Americans were too often absent from or stereotyped on screen, Bruce Lee helped generations see themselves represented with strength and dignity."

According to Haney's office, the state will encourage voluntary commemorative events across California, including school lessons, cultural exhibits and public events highlighting Lee's contributions and history.

"Beyond the silver screen, Bruce Lee was a beacon for inclusiveness and tolerance and we feel strongly that his legacy needs to be remembered not only as the world famous martial artist and movie star but as an advocate of bridging diverse communities in the pursuit of equal representation and excellence," said Justin Hoover, the creative director of Chinese Historical Society of America.

The first Bruce Lee Day will take place on May 17, 2027.