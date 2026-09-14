Brentwood crash kills two Liberty High School students, critically injures another

A crash in Brentwood over the weekend killed two students from Liberty High School and left another student with critical injuries, authorities said.

The Antioch Police Department said in a press release that the collision happened just after midnight on Sunday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Balfour Road and involved a white BMW and a silver Infiniti. Two people inside the Infiniti died at the scene and a third person was taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the BMW was also injured in the crash, but police did not provide further details about the driver's condition. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Brandon Burruss said at the scene that the two people hurt had injuries that were not life-threatening.

In a statement on social media, Liberty High School Principal Efa Huckaby confirmed that the two people who died were students and a third student was in critical condition.

"Our hearts are with their families, friends, classmates, teammates, and everyone affected by this tragedy. This loss will be felt throughout our school community," said Huckaby.

Huckaby added that counseling and support services will be available for students and staff beginning on Monday.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the crash were still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has surveillance or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash was asked to contact the Antioch Police Deparment.