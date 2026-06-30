Bosnian restaurant becomes gathering spot for Bay Area community ahead of World Cup match

As Bosnia and Herzegovina prepares to face the United States in a much-anticipated World Cup match, a father-and-son team at a Bosnian restaurant in Santa Clara is welcoming supporters from across the country with a taste of home.

Euro Grill, owned by Mirza Avdic and his father, has become a gathering place for fans traveling to the Bay Area as Bosnia and Herzegovina makes its first-ever appearance in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

"This restaurant is a small place where you can feel like home. Not just for the Bosnian community, but for anybody who comes. If they finish their food, they don't need to just go, give me your money and go. No, they can stay, they can talk. They can hang out. That's what Bosnian spirit means -- ćejf, ćejf means to enjoy."

Avdic said the national team's success is introducing more people to Bosnia and Herzegovina's culture and history.

"It's a culture of rich history. Very proud people. People who went through a lot. Through history. Through genocide. Through wars. And to have them still friendly, smiling, joking. They are trying to do their best for new generations."

Thousands of Bosnian supporters are expected to travel to the Bay Area for the match, turning local businesses such as Euro Grill into hubs for fans celebrating a milestone for the national team. Among them is first-generation Bosnian American Almina Zukic, who traveled from Washington state with her family for the match.

"This truly means a lot to all of the community, and young fans who were born here in the US like me, we get to get together and just celebrate our culture and our country and see them succeed."

Bosnia and Herzegovina is home to Muslim, Orthodox Christian and Catholic communities whose traditions have helped shape the country's identity. For many fans, the team's World Cup run represents more than a sporting achievement.

Avdic said the opportunity to see his country of birth compete against the country he now calls home carries special significance.

"We are already proud of our players. It's an amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come to see our home country and our home play against each other. That is amazing unity right there."