Booker scores 43 points in Suns' 131-122 win over Warriors, who fall to 0-3

Devin Booker scored 43 points, Miles Bridges added 16 and the Phoenix Suns won their home opener for the fifth straight season by beating the short-handed Golden State Warriors 131-122 on Saturday night.

The Warriors — who were playing for the third time in four days — fell to 0-3 for the first time in 19 years while resting several key players, including Stephen Curry (right knee), Brandin Podziemski (low back), Draymond Green (low back) and Al Horford (low back).

Booker scored 17 points in the third quarter and Jordan Goodwin hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give the Suns a 102-92 lead entering the fourth. The Warriors hung around for a few more minutes, but the Suns eventually pulled away and Luke Kennard hit a 3 to extend the lead to 117-102 with six minutes left.

Kennard finished with 11 points, hitting 3 of 5 from 3-point range, which is exactly what the team expected when they signed him in the offseason. Dillon Brooks had 15 points and five assists.

The Suns were coming off an embarrassing 124-83 road loss in the season opener to the Trail Blazers. They struggled in the opening quarter of Saturday's game, too, making just 1 of 12 shots from 3-point range.

But the shots finally started to fall and it was Booker who led the way. The five-time All-Star made 17 of 25 from the field and added seven assists and seven rebounds.

Golden State was led by rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who scored a season-high 26 points and made six 3-pointers. De'Anthony Melton added 25 points on 8 of 13 shooting.

Booker scored 19 points in the first half, leading the Suns to a 57-54 halftime lead. Lendeborg had 13 for the Warriors.

Warriors: At Denver on Monday night.

Suns: At Oklahoma City on Monday night.

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