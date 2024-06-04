Bomb threat prompts lockdown at San Joaquin County Courthouse
STOCKTON – A bomb threat has prompted the San Joaquin County Courthouse in Stockton to be evacuated on Tuesday.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, around 9:30 a.m., a man came to the courthouse security area and allegedly made threats that he had a bomb.
Deputies detained the man immediately, the sheriff's office says, and started searching him.
Officials also decided to evacuate the premises and call an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to the scene
The facility is temporarily locked down due to the situation.