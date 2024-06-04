Bomb threat prompts lockdown at San Joaquin County Courthouse

Bomb threat locks down San Joaquin County Superior Court building Bomb threat locks down San Joaquin County Superior Court building 00:26

STOCKTON – A bomb threat has prompted the San Joaquin County Courthouse in Stockton to be evacuated on Tuesday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, around 9:30 a.m., a man came to the courthouse security area and allegedly made threats that he had a bomb.

Possible bomb threat at San Joaquin County courthouse. We are waiting for more confirmed info, but witnesses say they were evacuated on the 7&8 floors.



Courthouse is closed off. We saw @SJSheriff bomb squad walk into the building fully suited up. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/5lsNFKSZPh — Esteban Reynoso (@reynosotv) June 4, 2024

Deputies detained the man immediately, the sheriff's office says, and started searching him.

Officials also decided to evacuate the premises and call an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to the scene

The facility is temporarily locked down due to the situation.