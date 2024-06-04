Watch CBS News
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at San Joaquin County Courthouse

By Cecilio Padilla

STOCKTON – A bomb threat has prompted the San Joaquin County Courthouse in Stockton to be evacuated on Tuesday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, around 9:30 a.m., a man came to the courthouse security area and allegedly made threats that he had a bomb.

Deputies detained the man immediately, the sheriff's office says, and started searching him. 

Officials also decided to evacuate the premises and call an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to the scene

The facility is temporarily locked down due to the situation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 10:33 AM PDT

