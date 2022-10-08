Boeing 777 flies low over Golden Gate Bridge for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO - One of most remarkable sights of the Fleet Week air show is seeing a massive United Airlines jet fly right over the Golden Gate Bridge and low over San Francisco Bay.

It's a sight that still inspires veteran pilot Scott Kartvedt, who's in charge of training the pilots who fly the United Airlines Boeing 777 during the Fleet Week air show.

"To see a commercial airliner fly over an iconic setting like the San Francisco Bay - it's amazing," he said. "There are a couple of favorite maneuvers. I like the initial pass because it's a little bit of inspiration when you see that big airplane at 300 feet."

The Boeing 777-300ER is the largest airplane in United's fleet. KPIX 5 got an up close look at the plane at United's maintenance base at the San Francisco International Airport.

"It is truly an aerodynamic and engineering marvel," Kartvedt said. "It is an enormous aircraft."

There are four pilots who are trained to fly the plane during the air show. Three will be in the airplane during the flight demonstration, and no passengers will be on board, says Kartvedt.

"We come in from over the Pacific, over the Golden Gate Bridge, we're limited to 300 feet, 30 degrees angle of bank, and 300 knots. The first pass is exactly that - 300 feet, 30 degrees angle of bank, and 300 knots - we roll wings level, pitch up, and turn around Alcatraz," he said. "The dynamics of the plane aren't different than what you'd fly when you're here on the plane as a passenger. It just happens to be lower, so you have the fixed objects of the Bay, Alcatraz, and it looks amazing."

Kartvedt hopes the show will amaze and inspire a future generation of pilots.

"There's a pilot shortage in commercial aviation," he said. "We hope, so many young men and women who look up and say I want to do that. You can do that."

The United Airlines flight demonstration will take place twice a day throughout the weekend.

"Right after the National Anthem and then again right before the Blue Angels," Kartvedt said.