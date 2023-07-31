Bob Lee case: Nima Momeni returns to court for rescheduled preliminary hearing

Bob Lee stabbing suspect Nima Momeni to appear in court for first time since June

Bob Lee stabbing suspect Nima Momeni to appear in court for first time since June

Bob Lee stabbing suspect Nima Momeni to appear in court for first time since June

SAN FRANCISCO – The man accused of fatally stabbing CashApp founder Bob Leeis due back in court for his long postponed preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Nima Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee on the 300 block of Main Street in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood during an early morning confrontation back in early April.

In mid-June, the judge presiding over the high-profile case pushed back Momeni's preliminary hearing.

The last time Momeni was in court was over a month ago during his first appearance with a new defense team after Momeni and defense attorney Paula Canny parted ways.

Momeni tapped a Florida-based legal team led by Saam Zanganeh, who has a history of representing high-profile cases.

Also Read:

Confidence is key with his new team. Momeni's attorneys said his family is feeling better about the hearing.

Neither lawyer on the new legal team is licensed to practice in California, a procedural matter that further postponed the initial preliminary hearing.

The team used the time to build their case from scratch.

"Whatever happened in the past is in the past. We are fresh eyes, fresh perspectives," attorney Zanganeh said last month. "We're in the infancy portion of doing our due diligence."

Monday's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.