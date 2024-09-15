Black-owned wine shop and bar in Oakland set to reopen Wednesday

OAKLAND -- A Black-owned wine tasting room in downtown Oakland plans to reopen this week after a temporary closure.

CoCo Noir Wine Shop & Bar is located at the corner of Webster and 13th streets. The owner blamed the sharp decline in her business this year on customers' concerns about safety.

"I always have to do the convincing, telling customers that we have indoor parking -- 'You can take Uber and Lyft,'" said owner and sommelier Alicia Kidd.

Kidd, a Black women who owns and operates CoCo Noir says many of her products are produced by women of color. She opened her business intending to showcase smaller and under-represented producers.

"Minorities and women -- especially Black producers and entrepreneurs -- make up less than 1 percent (in the wine industry)," said Kidd.

The Oakland native opened CoCo Noir in December 2022 but she said her business took a nose dive in 2024.

"There were days I would made $300 and I have a staff of three people working," Kidd said.

It wasn't sustainable. She closed her shop temporarily on Aug. 1.

"It's the safety. That is the reason why people are not coming. It's not that they don't want to come. It's because Oakland does not have the credibility of being a safe city. If people's cars are getting broken into, they are not coming," Kidd said.

She refused to let her business be another victim of crime.

During the temporary closure, Kidd did pop-ups and office catering events to pay the bills. She also dug into her own savings to keep the business alive. Now, she's starting an online fundraiser for supporters to help out.

"I was born and raised in Oakland. I wanted to be a business owner in Oakland," Kidd said. "And, if you don't have business, you don't have community."

She's not alone. Many downtown businesses are complaining about a steep decline in foot traffic.

Cafe Uccello is a block away from the wine bar. Owner Richardson David Douglas estimated that foot traffic is down by 50 percent in the area.

"That's why I have to work. I'm working seven days (a week). That's how I can cover the expense. I'm the one doing the shopping. I'm the one who opens and closes (the restaurant)," Douglas said.

Kidd will reopen on Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. with a new model. She said she will offer a smaller wine selection to bring down the costs. She'll also partner with neighboring corporations to encourage office workers to come after work.

"I'm rejuvenated. I see positivity in the city but I need the help of our community," Kidd said.