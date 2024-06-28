San Mateo Co. farmworkers to receive PPE amid H5N1 bird flu concerns

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- Personal protective equipment will be distributed to dairy and poultry farmworkers in San Mateo County to protect against the H5N1 virus, county health officials said Wednesday.

Due to a rising concern of H5N1, or bird flu, spreading among dairy cows nationally, the county health department will be participating in a program through the California Department of Public Health to provide a one-time supply of personal protective equipment to businesses and organizations that employ or serve dairy and poultry farmworkers.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the types of personal protective equipment that can be requested include air purifying respirators, N95 masks, gloves, goggles, face shields and bouffant caps.

Currently, no known cases of H5N1 have been detected among humans or cattle in California and the risks to the general public are considered low. However, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, recommends that dairy and poultry farmworkers and those who handle raw milk have personal protective equipment available in case it is needed.

Operators must provide personal protective equipment to employees if they work closely with animals or products that are known or suspected to be infected with H5N1, in accordance with California Division of Occupational Safety and Health standards.

Poultry and dairy farm operators, as well as organizations that serve dairy and poultry farmworkers, can request a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment for their workers in San Mateo County by contacting HS_MHOAC@smcgov.org. The deadline to place an order is July 9.