Stanford doctor discusses avian flu outbreaks The FDA announced that traces of the bird flu are showing in samples of grocery store milk. Tests by the FDA show that pasteurization does work to kill off bird flu in milk, but retail sales of raw milk are legal in California. CBS News Bay Area anchor Nicole Zaloumis asks Dr. Abraar Karan from Stanford Health Care if we should stay away from consumption of raw milk, and if the virus is evolving to infect other animals and potentially people