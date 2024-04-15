Billy Joel special will air again after abrupt cut-off on CBS

Billy Joel's 100th show at Madison Square Garden Billy Joel plays 100th show at Madison Square Garden 01:06

CBS said it will re-air its broadcast of Billy Joel's 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden after it was cut short for some viewers on Sunday.

Joel was in the middle of singing "Piano Man" when local news began in some parts of the country.

"Due to the overwhelming demand from his legion of fans," Joel's performance, filmed on March 28, will air again in its entirety on April 19 at 9 p.m. ET, CBS said on Monday. Fans can also watch Joel's performance on Paramount+.

"A network programming timing error ended last night's Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones," Julie Holland, CBS's Vice President of Communications, said in a statement. "We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song."

Joel performed some of his biggest hits during the performance, including "New York State of Mind" and his new single "Turn the Lights Back On." Sting joined him on stage during the concert to perform "Big Man on Mulberry Street." Joel also brought out Jerry Seinfeld.

Sunday's special got a late start after the 2024 Masters Tournament.

The singer has performed at Madison Square Garden a record number of times. He'll perform there for the final time in July 2024.