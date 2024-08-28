Bill aimed at expanding access to IVF treatment passes California Assembly

Bill to expand access to IVF passes through the California Assembly Bill to expand access to IVF passes through the California Assembly 04:40

A bill aimed at expanding access to IVF treatment sailed through the California Assembly Wednesday.

After several similar proposals failed to pass the legislature, SB 729 passed the Assembly with resounding support. It would require insurance companies to provide coverage for in vitro fertilization treatments, also known as IVF. It will now head to the State Senate.

"This bill requires both large and small healthcare plans to provide diagnosis and treatment of infertility and fertility services," Assemblymember Buffy Wicks from Oakland said. "I know IVF is really important and we're hoping our health insurance plans cover it."

The treatments can be excruciatingly expensive, making it unattainable for many.

Julia Raz documented her IVF journey on TikTok. The Santa Monica City College professor and mother of an 8-year-old daughter is now six months pregnant thanks to her successful IVF procedure. She decided to document the experience to help other women.

"For my home organizing business, almost exclusively, I work with moms," she said. "They're in the same kind of age range as me, like 30s and 40s. So, I knew that there would be other people out there that either had gone through it or thinking about it. I wanted to be able to share that with other people and not just keep it for myself."

Raz said the procedure was very expensive and supports lawmaker's efforts to increase insurance coverage.

"I know for some people, they do multiple cycles of this," she said. "This takes many years and they can rack up a considerable amount of debt."

While polls show a vast majority of Americans support IVF, some conservative groups oppose the procedure. The California Family Council blasted the current bill making its way through the legislature, in part because the bill would cover same-sex couples. However, lawmakers seem determined to get this legislation passed.

"I tried this bill for three times in a row," Wicks said. "We're hoping we can get it across the finish line.