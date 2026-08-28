Timber, Plaskett fires grow in California's Big Sur; 40-mile stretch of Highway 1 closed

A lengthy stretch of Highway 1 on California's rugged Big Sur coastline is closed Friday, as firefighters continued to battle the Timber and Plaskett fires.

The larger of the two fires, the Timber Fire burned 23,343 acres as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire, with containment at 26%. More than 660 structures remain threatened, nearly three weeks after the fire started.

"Fire activity on the Timber Fire continues as the burn backs down from Manuel Peak into the Big Sur River drainage. Firefighters are focusing their efforts on structure defense, connecting and strengthening containment lines, and executing controlled firing operations near Manuel Peak moving toward the Highway 1 corridor," officials said in a statement.

The Timber Fire was first reported on the night of August 8 southeast of Loma Vista in the Los Padres National Forest. According to Cal Fire, it is the third most destructive wildfire in the state so far this year.

Crews are also continuing to battle the Plaskett Fire, which started Wednesday about 20 miles south of the Timber Fire. As of Friday morning, the fire burned 2,774 acres with zero containment.

"Fire activity on the Plaskett Fire remained limited overnight. Firefighters continue to utilize heavy helicopters for suppression efforts and targeted structure defense. Ground crews remain focused on developing and executing structure-defense plans in critical areas where the fire threatens to advance," officials said.

For both fires, weather is a concern as a Red Flag Warning is in effect through 3 p.m. Friday due to concerns about lightning and strong winds.

The cause of the Timber and Plaskett fires is under investigation.

Highway 1 Closure Expands

Due to the fires, a 40-mile stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur is closed. According to Caltrans, the closure runs from Gorda (mile marker 10.2) to Captain Cooper Elementary (mile marker 50.1).

Caltrans urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel in the area. Officials did not provide an estimate on when the road would reopen.

Evacuations / Shelter In Place Orders

Multiple evacuation orders and evacuation warnings remain in effect on Friday due to both fires. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for areas near the highway closure.

Up-to-date evacuation information can be found at alertmry.org/alerts. A map of current evacuation orders and warnings can be found at project.genasys.com.