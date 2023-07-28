Some lanes reopen after big rig catches fire along Hwy. 50 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A big rig caught fire along eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento Friday morning.
The fire started around 8:15 a.m., possibly from a tire on the truck that had caught fire.
As the big rig, which was hauling wood pallets, began to burn, the driver pulled over to the right-hand side of the highway, just east of the Interstate 5 connector.
As a result of the incident, all lanes of eastbound Highway 50 west of 15th Street had been closed, but lanes #1 and #2 are back open as well as the 15th Street offramp, the CHP says. Lanes 3-6 will remain closed until around 2:45 p.m. Traffic delays should be expected.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.