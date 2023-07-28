Watch CBS News
Some lanes reopen after big rig catches fire along Hwy. 50 in Sacramento

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Highway 50 big rig fire blocks several lanes
Highway 50 big rig fire blocks several lanes 00:25

SACRAMENTO - A big rig caught fire along eastbound Highway 50  in Sacramento Friday morning. 

The fire started around 8:15 a.m., possibly from a tire on the truck that had caught fire. 

As the big rig, which was hauling wood pallets, began to burn, the driver pulled over to the right-hand side of the highway, just east of the Interstate 5 connector. 

As a result of the incident, all lanes of eastbound Highway 50 west of 15th Street had been closed, but lanes #1 and #2 are back open as well as the 15th Street offramp, the CHP says. Lanes 3-6 will remain closed until around 2:45 p.m. Traffic delays should be expected. 

This is a developing story.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 8:48 AM

