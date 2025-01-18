Stabbing near Berkeley's San Pablo Park kills woman, injures 2 men; no arrests made

A woman died and two men are in the hospital after a triple stabbing in Berkeley on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Russell Street near San Pablo Park for reports of a stolen vehicle. They then began to receive new reports that several people were lying on the ground and bleeding.

This is where they found a woman and two men with stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital where the woman later died, police said. The men are stable.

There was no information about a suspect released and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

People were urged to avoid the area for the investigation.