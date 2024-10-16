Berkeley police pursuit ends in multiple Oakland collisions, possible injuries including to officers

A police pursuit involving Berkeley officers and a suspect driving a red Audi ended in multiple crash sites in Oakland, including one where at least two people including officers appear to have been injured.

Police pursuit crash scene in Oakland. KPIX

While police have yet to release any official information regarding the incident, multiple Berkeley and Oakland police patrol cars and at least one ambulance at the scene of a collision under the I-580 overpass near the intersection of Calaveras Ave. and Buell St.

Police appeared to have pinned the suspect vehicle under the overpass.

The Berkeley police pursuit appears to have started at around 1:40 p.m., but police have not confirmed when the incident began or the reason for the pursuit.

Chopper footage showed one person on a stretcher being placed in an ambulance. Another person was also visible on a stretcher who appeared to be in handcuffs.

Berkeley police pursuit crash scene in Oakland KPIX

There was at least one other accident scene near 35th Ave. and the MacArthur Freeway that appeared to have involved at least two other vehicles, including a school bus.

CBS News Bay Area has calls out to Berkeley and Oakland police and are waiting to hear details from authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as details are confirmed.